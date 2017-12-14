Board of Regents to vote on proposal to merge 12 community colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The State Board of Regents will vote on merging the state’s 12 community colleges into one school on Thursday.

The consolidation plan would cut 190 jobs by 2020 and potentially save the state $28 million a year.

Related: Board of Regents to address proposal to merge 12 community colleges

The teachers union says the plan offers no real evidence of savings.

Related: Connecticut community colleges to be consolidated under plan

If it passes, the new school would be called “Community College Of Connecticut.”