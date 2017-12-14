Connecticut officer suspended for use of excessive force

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A veteran New London police officer has been suspended for using excessive force during an arrest last year.

Chief Peter Reichard tells The Day that Officer Deana Nott was suspended following the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation into the June 2016 incident that wrapped up last week.

He did not know the exact length of the suspension but Nott’s lawyer says he believes it is for seven days.

Nott was accused of striking a handcuffed man in the face as the man struggled with officers trying to place him in a cruiser. The man had been involved in a fight and was later convicted of assault.

Nott’s lawyer called his client’s actions “spontaneous” and said it was “not a significant incident.”

Nott is a 17-year department veteran.

