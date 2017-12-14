Crews fix water main break in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break in Milford left nearly two dozen people without running water for several hours on Thursday.

Regional Water Authority said the break near Country Lane was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Officials shut the water off at 3 p.m. to make repairs, which were then completed around 6:15 p.m. Water service has since been restored.

Crews are now working to fill the excavation and a temporary patch will be placed until next Spring when a permanent repair can be made.

Officials say 14 homes in Milford and 9 homes in Orange were ultimately impacted by the break.

