Former Career star Tanaya Atkinson leading AAC in scoring, rebounding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–One of the most exciting high school girls’ basketball players to come out of New Haven is putting up some serious numbers in college.

Former Career star forward Tanaya Atkinson has been making the most of her time at Temple.

Atkinson is leading the American Athletic Conference in scoring, putting up about 24 points per game. She’s also No. 1 in rebounding with 11 per.

You could tell she had it in her at Career, as she routinely landed on the All-State and All-Area teams. Her high school coach Steve Bethke says Atkinson was destined for greatness.

“Tanaya’s a great player and a great, great kid. She works real hard, she just texted me and told me she was third in scoring, fifth in rebounding and ninth in whatever (nationally). She’s a great player with a great work ethic, and works real hard,” Bethke said. “To say you can project that she would have that kind of success maybe not, but I knew she would be successful.”

Atkinson has her Temple Owls at 7-3 right now to start the season.