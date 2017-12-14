Former transit employee ordered to pay $8,600 to avoid jail

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A former Norwalk Transit District employee will avoid jail time if he repays $8,600 that prosecutors say he embezzled from the bus company.

The Norwalk Hour reports 40-year-old Otis Weeks, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty to first degree larceny on Wednesday. He will face only probation if he returns the money during sentencing on Feb. 15, but otherwise could be ordered to spend up to three years in jail.

Police say Weeks stole more than $24,000 from August 2016 to February 2017 by adding hours to employees’ pay while working as a payroll supervisor.

Weeks’ public defender, Howard Ehring, says his client was less of a “bus bandit” and more of a “Robin Hood.” Ehring says Weeks gave most of the money to co-workers who were facing reduced hours.

