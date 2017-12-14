Hamden gym evacuated due to smell of natural gas

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A gym in Hamden was evacuated on Thursday after patrons said they could smell natural gas.

The Edge Fitness was evacuated around 2:30 p.m. Hamden Fire Department crews were called to the scene to investigate. Meters used to determine natural gas levels in the area reported nothing measurable, according to Gary Merwede of Hamden Fire.

Officials do not know yet exactly where the smell was coming from.

News 8 will update this story with any further information as soon as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s