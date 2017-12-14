Hamden gym evacuated due to smell of natural gas

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A gym in Hamden was evacuated on Thursday after patrons said they could smell natural gas.

The Edge Fitness was evacuated around 2:30 p.m. Hamden Fire Department crews were called to the scene to investigate. Meters used to determine natural gas levels in the area reported nothing measurable, according to Gary Merwede of Hamden Fire.

Officials do not know yet exactly where the smell was coming from.

News 8 will update this story with any further information as soon as it becomes available.