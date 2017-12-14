Hartford police arrest convicted felon on drug and gun charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing charges after being arrested on a warrant on Wednesday.

Hartford police say they executed a multi-location operation to bring in 26-year-old Pascious Minks.

According to officials, Minks was suspected of committing numerous narcotics and firearm-related crimes.

Units searched one location at 2739 Main Street where they say they discovered 5.5 oz of marijuana, narcotics packaging, and other drug-related items. Minks was located in this building and was arrested by police.

Officers then searched a second location at 202 Mary Shepard Place where they say approximately 3 lbs of marijuana, nearly 500 various pills, including Oxycodone, and three firearms were found, among other suspicious items.

Minks is facing charges for several narcotics and firearm-related crimes. Police say he is a convicted felon with 10 previous arrests.

Minks is being held on a $1.25 million bond.