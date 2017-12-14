Hartford police arrest convicted felon on drug and gun charges

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing charges after being arrested on a warrant on Wednesday.

Hartford police say they executed a multi-location operation to bring in 26-year-old Pascious Minks.

According to officials, Minks was suspected of committing numerous narcotics and firearm-related crimes.

Units searched one location at 2739 Main Street where they say they discovered 5.5 oz of marijuana, narcotics packaging, and other drug-related items. Minks was located in this building and was arrested by police.

12 14 17 hartford pascious minks evidence Hartford police arrest convicted felon on drug and gun charges
(Photo: Hartford police)

Officers then searched a second location at 202 Mary Shepard Place where they say approximately 3 lbs of marijuana, nearly 500 various pills, including Oxycodone, and three firearms were found, among other suspicious items.

Minks is facing charges for several narcotics and firearm-related crimes. Police say he is a convicted felon with 10 previous arrests.

Minks is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

 