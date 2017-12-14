Hero teacher killed at Sandy Hook massacre honored at 5-year memorial

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five years after one of the worst school massacres in U.S. history, family, friends and first responders held a candlelight vigil on the Stratford Green to remember hometown native, Vicki Soto.

“We’ve all learned how to continue to live without her here,” said Jillian Soto, Vicki’s sister.

Vicki Soto was one of six staffers and 20 young children massacred by a rampaging gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Jillian Soto told News 8’s Mario Boone while the passage of time hasn’t eased her pain, she is comforted by knowing her sister died shielding her students from the spray of bullets.

“No day seems easier than the next,” she said. “It’s just one of those things that we just have learned how to continue to live.”

In the half-decade since the tragedy, much remains the same about our nation’s gun laws. In fact, attempts to ban semi-automatic assault rifles like the one used at Sandy Hook, and to require background checks for guns sold at trade shows and online have all failed.

Jillian Soto said it’s about more than gun control. “It’s not just a gun issue, it’s not just a mental health issue,” she said. “It has a lot to do with who we are as humans.”