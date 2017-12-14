Hunter recalls 168,000 ceiling fans due to incorrect instructions

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Hunter fans announced Thursday that they are recalling 168,000 ceiling fans after it was discovered that an error in the installation instructions could cause parts to fall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Hunter is recalling their Hunter Contempo ceiling fans. Hunter reports that the owner’s manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly, which could cause the light globe to fall and potentially injure any one underneath the unit.

The model number of the fan is 59176 in the United States, or 59180 in Canada. If you have one of these ceiling fans, you can get more information on the recall here, or call Hunter fans at 866-326-2003.