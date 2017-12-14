Hunter recalls 168,000 ceiling fans due to incorrect instructions

By Published:
Hunter Contempo Ceiling Fan (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Hunter fans announced Thursday that they are recalling 168,000 ceiling fans after it was discovered that an error in the installation instructions could cause parts to fall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Hunter is recalling their Hunter Contempo ceiling fans. Hunter reports that the owner’s manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly, which could cause the light globe to fall and potentially injure any one underneath the unit.

The model number of the fan is 59176 in the United States, or 59180 in Canada. If you have one of these ceiling fans, you can get more information on the recall here, or call Hunter fans at 866-326-2003.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s