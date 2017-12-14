LISA Inc. spreads holiday cheer to children in family protective services

(WTNH) — Non-profit agency LISA Inc. works to make holiday wishes come true for Connecticut children in family protective services.

LISA Inc. has proudly served Connecticut youth for over 40 years. The young children the agency serves have survived neglect, abuse, and loss through no fault of their own. The mission of LISA is to provide safe, supportive and empowering programs to give hope for the future to these children as they grow into adults.

To help make the holidays a little brighter, LISA has launched a Wish Upon a Star holiday campaign to provide holiday gifts for their adolescents.

Clients made wish lists of three items that they need this holiday season. Members of the community are invited to help those wishes come true.

Most of the items on the lists are filled with clothing or housewares. If you are interested in donating, visit www.lisainc.org to view the wish list.

