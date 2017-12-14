Man arrested on several sex assault charges in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)-– Willimantic Police arrested a 51-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting young girls.

After a four month long investigation, Angel Rosario was taken into custody and charged with several counts of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say there were three cases involving separate victims, who were all juvenile girls and ranged from ages of 7-years-old to 14-years-old.

Rosario is currently being held on a combined bond of $200,000 and will be in court on Thursday.