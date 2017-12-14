More women accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual assault

Related Coverage Hoffman apologizes for alleged harassment incident in 1985

(WTNH) — There are more sexual assault allegations against Hollywood legend Dustin Hoffman.

Variety is reporting (http://bit.ly/2B1CwCY) that three more women have come forward.

One says Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room when she was a teenager. Another woman says she was assaulted while recording audio for the film, Ishtar. A third stated that an assault took place in a station wagon.

Hoffman’s lawyer calls the stories “defamatory falsehoods.”

There have been other recent accusations against Hoffman.