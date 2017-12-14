More women accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual assault

Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Meyerowitz Stories' during the London Film Festival in London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

(WTNH) — There are more sexual assault allegations against Hollywood legend Dustin Hoffman.

Variety is reporting (http://bit.ly/2B1CwCY) that three more women have come forward.

One says Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room when she was a teenager. Another woman says she was assaulted while recording audio for the film, Ishtar. A third stated that an assault took place in a station wagon.

Hoffman’s lawyer calls the stories “defamatory falsehoods.”

There have been other recent accusations against Hoffman.

