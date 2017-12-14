Mother and son write book to help families heal after loss

By Published:

(WTNH) — Mother and son Sophronia Scott and Tain Gregory team up to write “This Child of Faith” as a message of hope, 5 years after the Sandy Hook Tragedy.

Tain Gregory was in his third grade classroom at Sandy Hook Elementary School the day of the shooting in 2012. He lost his god brother and best friend Ben Wheeler that day. Tain’s faith is what helped him through the grieving process.

When his mother Sophronia came to him with the idea for a book, Tain thought it was a great idea and was on board from the beginning.

Sophronia and Tain wrote “This Child of Faith” to offer invaluable hope and advice to parents on how to help their children through a time of loss.

Sophronia says she and her family began their journey of faith back in 2011. She did not realize until after the tragedy how much her son leaned on God.

If parents are unsure of how to begin a spiritual journey with their children, Sophronia offers these tips:

1.) Whatever faith you practice, be consistent. Participate regularly in your faith’s worship.

2.) Talk about faith at home, either casually or through family rituals.

3.) Don’t be afraid to learn and grow along with your child. You don’t have to know everything.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s