Mystic Aquarium partnering with state to allow free admission for some

Related Coverage Mystic Aquarium uses federal funding to open new exhibit

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–A new partnership is allowing some people who can’t afford admission to Mystic Aquarium to go for free.

The Aquarium draws 750,000 people to the Mystic area each year, but there are many who have not been able to have the entertainment and educational experience it offers. So, the aquarium is partnering with the state to allow people in the SNAP program to come in for free.

“Because someone comes from a less fortunate background doesn’t mean that they should have fewer opportunities to learn. This particular program at this institution will make sure all children in the state have this opportunity,” said Governor Dannel Malloy.

All SNAP recipients have to do is show their EBT card and an ID. They and four guests can get into the aquarium for free. Beyond that, each additional guest will be charged only $5 each.

Related Content: Mystic Aquarium uses federal funding to open new exhibit