Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson join 8 former Huskies in Team USA pool

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) forward Napheesa Collier (24) wait to speak to the media following an NCAA college basketball game in Orlando, Fla. UConn’s dominance on the court has carried over to the postseason awards in the American Athletic Conference. Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier were named Friday, March 3, 2017, as co-players of the year in voting by the league’s coaches. (AP Photo/Roy K. Miller, File)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–Some current UConn women’s basketball players could join a bunch of former ones as Olympians in 2020.

Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson are among 29 players named to the USA Basketball national team pool. In addition to Collier and Samuelson, there are eight other former Huskies that made the team pool.

Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Stefanie Dolson, Tiffany Hayes, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Morgan Tuck, who plays for the Connecticut Sun, were named to the list.

Chiney Ogwumike and Courtney Williams of the Connecticut Sun also made the list.

