Norwich man to spend 5 years in prison for cocaine trafficking

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been sentenced to half a decade in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in early 2017, the FBI worked with the Norwich Police Department to conduct three controlled purchases of cocaine from 22-year-old Javon Morse.

Officials say the investigation revealed Morse was using units at two separate storage facilities in Waterford to hide drugs and cash.

On April 24, 2017, investigators searched the first unit and say they discovered two kilogram packages of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, and a loaded .25 caliber handgun. A search of the second unit revealed another handgun, digital scales, and other suspicious items.

Morse has been detained since being arrested on May 24, 2017. On Aug. 8, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Following his 60 months of imprisonment, Morse will undergo four years of supervised release.