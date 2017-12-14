Nurse’s aide charged with sexually assaulting female patient

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nurse’s aide who was accused of sexually assaulting a female patient has been arrested.

The Journal-Enquirer reports 26-year-old Marshal Sharif, of Manchester, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a physically helpless person.

Court records say the 56-year-old patient reported she was assaulted at the Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center in Enfield in January. The woman says Sharif assaulted her eight to 10 times as he boosted her up in bed.

The state Department of Public Health says Sharif was fired shortly after the woman filed a complaint. Department officials say they’re cooperating with police.

Sharif is due back in court Jan. 8.

