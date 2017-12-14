Officer demoted after phony racist letter sues city again

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who was demoted after an investigation into a phony racist letter is suing the city of Bridgeport again.

The Connecticut Post reports that Sgt. Lonnie Blackwell has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city. In May, the city agreed to pay him $65,000 to settle a federal discrimination suit.

The former lieutenant was demoted in 2016 after an officer claimed Blackwell ordered him to distribute a fake racist letter within the department. The chief found no credible evidence to support that claim, but demoted Blackwell for the way the letter was reported to authorities.

Blackwell’s lawyer says the suit aims to reverse the demotion and recover unspecified monetary damages for “excessive discipline.”

Blackwell was president of a minority police organization known as The Guardians.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

