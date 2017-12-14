Oprah Winfrey to be honored at Golden Globes

(WTNH)–Oprah Winfrey will be honored by the Golden Globes. The media mogul will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next month’s ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says Winfrey is being honored as a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress.

The group says Winfrey is one of the most respected and admired figures today, as well as a role model for women and young girls.

The award is given annually to those who made an “incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”