Recipe for candy cane fudge

(WTNH) — Kelsey Banfield makes a simple candy cane fudge in the kitchen.

Candy Cane Fudge

Makes 1 8-inch square pan

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

20 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 14-ounces can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 1/2 cups crushed candy canes or peppermints, divided

Directions:

  1. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper so that there is a 2-inch overhand on each side. Lightly spray the paper with cooking spray
  2. In a large saucepan, melt the chocolate and condensed milk over medium-low heat. Stir just until everything is completely combined. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the peppermint extract and 1 cup of crushed candy canes.
  3. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and scatter the remaining candy cane pieces evenly on top. Chill the fudge for 2 hours in the refrigerator before cutting and serving.

