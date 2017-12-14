Recipe for candy cane fudge

(WTNH) — Kelsey Banfield makes a simple candy cane fudge in the kitchen.
Candy Cane Fudge
Makes 1 8-inch square pan
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
20 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 14-ounces can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 1/2 cups crushed candy canes or peppermints, divided
Directions:
- Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper so that there is a 2-inch overhand on each side. Lightly spray the paper with cooking spray
- In a large saucepan, melt the chocolate and condensed milk over medium-low heat. Stir just until everything is completely combined. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the peppermint extract and 1 cup of crushed candy canes.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and scatter the remaining candy cane pieces evenly on top. Chill the fudge for 2 hours in the refrigerator before cutting and serving.