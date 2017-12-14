Report: Roger Goodell plans to retire after contract extension ends

Related Coverage Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone on Yahoo

(WTNH)–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he plans to retire when his contract extension ends in 2024, according to the Washington Post.

Goodell has made it clear that this will be his final contract as NFL commissioner. He will be 65 years old when the extension ends, and will have served nearly 18 years as commissioner.

Goodell says he will work with team owners to find his successor, and have that person in place by the time he steps down.

The controversial commissioner has been much-scrutinized since his last contract deal, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly led a push against extending his contract.

The deal is reportedly worth nearly $200 million over seven years.

Related Content: Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone on Yahoo