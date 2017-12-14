Report: Roger Goodell plans to retire after contract extension ends

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

(WTNH)–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he plans to retire when his contract extension ends in 2024, according to the Washington Post.

Goodell has made it clear that this will be his final contract as NFL commissioner. He will be 65 years old when the extension ends, and will have served nearly 18 years as commissioner.

Goodell says he will work with team owners to find his successor, and have that person in place by the time he steps down.

The controversial commissioner has been much-scrutinized since his last contract deal, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly led a push against extending his contract.

The deal is reportedly worth nearly $200 million over seven years.

Related Content: Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone on Yahoo

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s