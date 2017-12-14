Report: Sitting down for a family meal has health benefits

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Before you have dinner tonight, a new report might have you thinking, should your whole family sit down to eat together?

Sitting down for a family meal is a seemingly simple activity, but one that appears to be linked to big health advantages for kids. Researchers in Canada studying nearly 1,500 kids in Quebec found that those who had positive family meal environments at age six tended to be more physically fit, less aggressive, and otherwise more well-adjusted by age 10.

A positive family meal environment is characterized as one “rich in conversation and acceptance and low in conflict.”

As an added bonus, the kids who had regular family meals tended to end up drinking less soda as well.

As for whether meals with family can take credit for the positive outcomes, or if they are just another sign of a healthy family, it isn’t clear in this study. Still, given the promising findings from past research on this topic, it certainly couldn’t hurt to try to have more meals with everyone, together, at home.

Related Content: Ways to celebrate family during holidays

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s