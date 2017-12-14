Sandy Hook mother & son write book about healing through faith

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After five years, a Newtown boy is sharing how he healed after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Tain Gregory was in a 3rd grade classroom during the shooting. His friend, Benjamin Wheeler, was killed.

“I asked him how he was feeling about Ben and he said, ‘I just have the feeling I’ll see Ben again,'” remembers his mom Sophfronia Scott. “Those are the words of faith.”

Gregory relied on his commitment to God to help him heal.

“In the thick of it, it was a blur. I’m a writer, I couldn’t even put words to paper about it for a very long time,” says Scott. But, eventually, she realized that sharing their story might help others. So, mother and son teamed-up to write This Child of Faith.

The book’s passages are raw and honest.

Scott offers tips to parents interested in beginning a faith journey with their kids.

Whatever faith you practice, be consistent, and talk about faith at home. “Parents should know they don’t have to know everything – they can learn along with their child,” says Scott.

Five years later, Gregory and Scott say the tragedy is part of their personal fabric. They hope to inspire conversations about mercy, benevolence and peace.

“Specifically, kids my age – I hope they learn they can talk to God,” says the 13-year-old. “He’s not just someone who created us. He’s also a friend they can talk to.”

