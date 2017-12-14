Slippery roads make for messy Thursday morning commute

Related Coverage Slick start Thursday morning expected to cause delays

(WTNH)– Get ready for some slippery conditions as you head out the door Thursday morning!

The snow has been coming down and isn’t expected to stop until the end of the morning commute.

Good morning! Many slick spots out there across #Connecticut. Plan for extra time this morning on your morning commute #WTNHWeather pic.twitter.com/pcyvAcicqi — Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) December 14, 2017

Wherever you are waking up, be prepared for troubles on the road. The snow and slick conditions are making for a messy and slippery commute.

Be careful this morning, the roads are slick! — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) December 14, 2017

Drivers are urged to leave early and plan on some extra time getting where you need to be.

