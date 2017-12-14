Slippery roads make for messy Thursday morning commute

(WTNH)– Get ready for some slippery conditions as you head out the door Thursday morning!

The snow has been coming down and isn’t expected to stop until the end of the morning commute.

Wherever you are waking up, be prepared for troubles on the road. The snow and slick conditions are making for a messy and slippery commute.

Drivers are urged to leave early and plan on some extra time getting where you need to be.

News 8’s Noelle Gardner has a look at what you can expect when hitting the road in the video above.

