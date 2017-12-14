State legislature to hold post-Christmas session to restore Medicaid cuts

Related Coverage Republican lawmakers push for special session to address Medicare Savings Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state legislature is planning on holding a special session after Christmas to restore the Medicare Savings Program.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) announced Thursday that the Senate Democratic Caucus joined the other three caucuses in submitting signatures to the Secretary of the State’s Office this week, meaning the General Assembly must be called to meet sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29.

“The Medicare Savings Program helps many seniors and residents with disabilities make ends meet,” stated Sen. Looney. “It is important that we reach a bipartisan consensus to restore the Medicare Savings Program just as it’s critical that we continue our bipartisan work on a deficit mitigation package to bring the budget back into balance.”

Governor Dannel Malloy had pushed back implementation of cuts that affect 113,000 seniors and the disabled to March 1.