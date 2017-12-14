State legislature to hold post-Christmas session to restore Medicaid cuts

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state legislature is planning on holding a special session after Christmas to restore the Medicare Savings Program.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) announced Thursday that the Senate Democratic Caucus joined the other three caucuses in submitting signatures to the Secretary of the State’s Office this week, meaning the General Assembly must be called to meet sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29.

Related Content: Republican lawmakers push for special session to address Medicare Savings Program

“The Medicare Savings Program helps many seniors and residents with disabilities make ends meet,” stated Sen. Looney. “It is important that we reach a bipartisan consensus to restore the Medicare Savings Program just as it’s critical that we continue our bipartisan work on a deficit mitigation package to bring the budget back into balance.”

Governor Dannel Malloy had pushed back implementation of cuts that affect 113,000 seniors and the disabled to March 1.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s