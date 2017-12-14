State police investigating officer-involved shooting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Britain.

The New Britain Herald reports that a police chase ended in a shootout on Chapman Street in New Britain.

According to the Herald, a police chase began around 8 p.m. and lasted for about a half hour. It ended in an “exchange of gunfire.” It was not immediately clear if any police officers or suspects were hit in the gunfire.

A press conference was scheduled to begin at police headquarters after 9 p.m.

The incident happened on Chapman Street in the Newington Avenue area.

Major Crime detectives are also involved in the investigation, police said.