State Police search for suspects in Prospect armed robbery

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Prospect gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 8:45 p.m., troopers received a panic alarm from the Prospect Sunoco gas station at 68 Waterbury Road. As they were responding, the gas station attendant called 911 to report that she had been robbed at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that two men had walked in to the gas station and one of them pointed a hand gun at the attendant, demanding money. The two men then stole over $100 from the clerk, as well as $800 worth of Newport Cigarettes, before fleeing on Scott Road.

Troopers, officers and police K9s searched the area for the suspects but did not locate them.

Police describe both men as young black males in their late teens to early twenties.

One of the suspects is described as being about 6′ to 6’2″ tall, with a slim build and weighing less than 180 lbs. He was wearing a maroon feather down jacket with the hood up, along with a scarf or neck warmer covering his face. He also had on gloves.

The other suspect is described as being shorter and stockier. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, gloves and a two-tone color scarf covering his face. Police say he was the one who displayed the black semi-automatic handgun that had several scratches on the slide.

Anyone who may have witnessed the armed robbery, or saw the suspects entering or exiting the gas station, or who recognizes the suspects from the surveillance photos are urged to contact State Police at (203)-393-4200 ext. 3030 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.