State Police search for suspects in Prospect armed robbery

By Published:
(State Police)

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are looking for the two men who robbed a Prospect gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 8:45 p.m., troopers received a panic alarm from the Prospect Sunoco gas station at 68 Waterbury Road. As they were responding, the gas station attendant called 911 to report that she had been robbed at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that two men had walked in to the gas station and one of them pointed a hand gun at the attendant, demanding money. The two men then stole over $100 from the clerk, as well as $800 worth of Newport Cigarettes, before fleeing on Scott Road.

Troopers, officers and police K9s searched the area for the suspects but did not locate them.

prospect armed robbery 2 State Police search for suspects in Prospect armed robbery
(State Police)

Police describe both men as young black males in their late teens to early twenties.

One of the suspects is described as being about 6′ to 6’2″ tall, with a slim build and weighing less than 180 lbs. He was wearing a maroon feather down jacket with the hood up, along with a scarf or neck warmer covering his face. He also had on gloves.

The other suspect is described as being shorter and stockier. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, gloves and a two-tone color scarf covering his face. Police say he was the one who displayed the black semi-automatic handgun that had several scratches on the slide.

Anyone who may have witnessed the armed robbery, or saw the suspects entering or exiting the gas station, or who recognizes the suspects from the surveillance photos are urged to contact State Police at (203)-393-4200 ext. 3030 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s