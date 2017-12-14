States warming up net-neutrality lawsuits

Related Coverage FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general are now threatening lawsuits against the federal government’s repeal of “net neutrality” rules.

New York’s attorney general says he’ll lead a multistate lawsuit to stop the Federal Communications Commission‘s rollback of rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. Democrat Eric Schneiderman has been investigating fake public comments submitted to the FCC during the net neutrality comment process.

Related Content: FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules

Schneiderman says his analysis shows 2 million comments stole the identities of real Americans, including dead people and children.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, said at a July FCC meeting that the raw number of comments wasn’t as important as the substance of issues raised

The Washington state attorney general has likewise vowed to sue over net neutrality.