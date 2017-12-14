Subway bomb suspect detained, no bail requested

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a man accused of setting off a pipe bomb in the New York City subway system: (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A Bangladeshi immigrant accused of setting off a pipe bomb in the New York City subway system has appeared in court by video from a hospital room to face terrorism charges and will remain detained.

Akayed Ullah is accused of setting off an explosive strapped to his body, badly injuring himself but no one else.

Ullah appeared briefly Wednesday before a U.S. magistrate judge via video, shown on monitors in the courtroom. Two assistant public defenders stood beside his hospital bed but did not request bail.

Ullah nodded to acknowledge he understood when the judge read him his rights. He spoke only a few words, acknowledging a financial affidavit filled out on his behalf was “true and correct.”

Ullah did not enter a plea because he has not been indicted. The judge gave prosecutors until Jan. 13 to obtain an indictment.

___

3 p.m.

A Bangladeshi immigrant accused of setting off a pipe bomb in the New York City subway system is appearing by video from a hospital room before a federal magistrate judge to face terrorism charges.

Akayed Ullah is accused of setting off an explosive strapped to his body on Monday.

On Wednesday, he was seen on video in a hospital bed, his head propped up on a pillow and his body covered up to his neck in sheets. He suffered burns in the blast, which didn’t seriously injure anyone else.

Investigators say Ullah has admitted he wanted to cause carnage with his homemade pipe bomb to avenge U.S. aggression toward the Islamic State group.

Ullah could face life in prison if convicted on charges of providing material support to a terrorist group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and three bomb-related offenses.

Ullah’s attorney hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Ullah’s relatives have said they’re horrified.

___

2:40 a.m.

Bangladeshi officials say the man accused of carrying out a bomb attack in New York City’s subway system was influenced by the sermons and writings of a radical Muslim preacher, but appeared to have no known links to local radical groups.

The suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant, had asked his wife in Bangladesh to read the writings and listen to the sermons of Moulana Jasimuddin Rahmani, the currently imprisoned leader of a banned group called Ansarullah Bangla Team, said Monirul Islam, a top official of the counterterrorism department.

The group has been linked to killings and attacks on secular academics and atheist bloggers in Bangladesh. Rahmani is serving time in prison for his involvement in the killings.

Ullah has been charged with federal terrorism crimes. He is awaiting a court appearance. Three people suffered minor injuries.

___

12:20 a.m.

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate. Authorities are determining whether his initial appearance Wednesday will need to take place through closed-circuit video from the hospital.

Investigators say the 27-year-old Ullah has admitted he wanted to cause carnage with his homemade pipe bomb to avenge U.S. aggression toward the Islamic State group.

Ullah faces life in prison if convicted on charges of providing material support to a terrorist group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and three bomb-related counts. There was no response to a message left with his attorney.

