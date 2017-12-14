Truck with snow plow overheats, catches fire in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A snow plow attached to a pickup truck caught on fire in Clinton on Thursday morning.

Police say a man clearing some snow with a plow attached to his pickup truck called police after his vehicle overheated and caught on fire.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene on Nod Place and the fire was put out.

Clinton fire and police on scene at Nod road after snow plow truck overheats and goes up in flames. Driver is okay. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/y5i2I6FLWj — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) December 14, 2017

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation.