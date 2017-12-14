University of Bridgeport men’s basketball ranked No. 1 in East region

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–The University of Bridgeport men’s basketball team is atop the East Regional rankings for Division II hoops.

The Purple Knights are also ranked in the top 25 in the nation. Bridgeport ranks 19th in the U.S.

Led by coach Mike Ruane, UB has changed up their style, pressing full court, making teams turn it over, and turning defense into offense. They recently scored 131 points in a game, one point shy of the school’s record.

The Purple Knights put in the work to enjoy this success.

“Hard work pays off. We prepared a lot for this year, we had a great preseason, and we invested a lot into the program this year,” said guard Sharif Cobb. “It’s good to see it paying off, and we’re getting recognition from the community and nationally.”

“Well you know we have to start off well to get an NCAA bid, so you know we try to emphasize how important these early games are, and the guys look at the polls and it’s a feel good thing, but you can’t be too full of yourself,” said Ruane.

The 8-1 Purple Knights host Roberts Welesyan Friday at 7.