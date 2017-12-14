Vigil held in Wisconsin for Sandy Hook school shooting victims

WTNH.com staff Published:

MADISON, Wis. (WTNH) — People all over the country are keeping the memories of the 26 Sandy Hook school shooting victims alive.

A vigil was held in Madison, Wis. earlier in the week to honor their lives.

The event was organized by Madison Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

Photos: 5 years later: Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings

One person who attended the vigil said she hopes to see stricter gun laws.

“I don’t have any objections to people owning a gun, but I think right now it just feels like the wild west here, especially in this state. It’s very scary,” explained Jan Manthey.

Related Content: Mother and son write book to help families heal after loss

In November, lawyers for the families of the Sandy Hook victims presented a gun lawsuit in Connecticut’s Supreme Court.

They’re seeking legal action against the gun manufacturer that produces a rifle the gunman used.

The court will decide if the case will go to trial.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s