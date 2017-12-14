Vigil held in Wisconsin for Sandy Hook school shooting victims

MADISON, Wis. (WTNH) — People all over the country are keeping the memories of the 26 Sandy Hook school shooting victims alive.

A vigil was held in Madison, Wis. earlier in the week to honor their lives.

The event was organized by Madison Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

One person who attended the vigil said she hopes to see stricter gun laws.

“I don’t have any objections to people owning a gun, but I think right now it just feels like the wild west here, especially in this state. It’s very scary,” explained Jan Manthey.

In November, lawyers for the families of the Sandy Hook victims presented a gun lawsuit in Connecticut’s Supreme Court.

They’re seeking legal action against the gun manufacturer that produces a rifle the gunman used.

The court will decide if the case will go to trial.