Woman charged with stealing guitars from disabled man

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged with stealing two electric guitars from a disabled man she’d been hired to care for.

The New Britain Herald reports that police allege 54-year-old Barbara Nolan stole the guitars worth $1,500 during the summer and sold them to a local music store. She appeared in court this week to face a fourth-degree larceny charge.

Police say Nolan was hired by a Southington man paralyzed below the waist. He contacted police when he noticed the guitars were missing.

Music store employees confirmed to police that Nolan had brought them in, claiming they had belonged to her late brother. She later bought the guitars back and asked the owner not to press charges.

She told police he had asked her to sell them.

