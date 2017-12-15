Bristol man charged with stealing from Southington ShopRite

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Bristol man has been charged with shoplifting from a Southington ShopRite.

Police said 27-year-old David Maran of Bristol put groceries in his shopping cart and left without paying. Police said he tried stealing about $80 worth of groceries.

Loss Prevention officers reported that they saw Maran pass all points of sale and exit the store through the produce department. An officer approached him in the parking lot, and escorted him back inside to the Loss Prevention office.

As he was being taken into custody, a search of Maran revealed a glass smoking pipe commonly used to ingest narcotics, with charred residue inside a rolled-up paper towel in the pocket of his jacket.