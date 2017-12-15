Bristol man charged with stealing from Southington ShopRite

By Published:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Bristol man has been charged with shoplifting from a Southington ShopRite.

Police said 27-year-old David Maran of Bristol put groceries in his shopping cart and left without paying. Police said he tried stealing about $80 worth of groceries.

Loss Prevention officers reported that they saw Maran pass all points of sale and exit the store through the produce department. An officer approached him in the parking lot, and escorted him back inside to the Loss Prevention office.

As he was being taken into custody, a search of Maran revealed a glass smoking pipe commonly used to ingest narcotics, with charred residue inside a rolled-up paper towel in the pocket of his jacket.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s