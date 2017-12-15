Connecticut receives $2.5 million grant to improve sexual assault kits

By Published:

(WTNH)–Connecticut has received a $2.5 million grant to improve the processing and testing of sexual assault evidence testing kits.

There has been a huge backlog in processing the DNA evidence and this is expected to bring all of the backlog up to date so that information can be sent to the National DNA testing Index System.

“By testing these kits, even if it’s a case that’s solved, the results can be put in C.O.D.I.S. (Combined DNA Index System) and you may get a match for another unsolved sexual assault,” said Kevin Kane, the Chief State’s Attorney.

The grant also helps in the training of Emergency Room personnel to help produce further trauma to the victim.

