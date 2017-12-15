Crews prepare for more winter weather on Friday

Related Coverage Snowy commute Friday, cold weekend ahead

(WTNH) — Crews are getting ready for another round of winter weather. This time the biggest problem is the timing. The snow is expected to fall as people are heading home from work at the end of the work week.

“We have the equipment, materials and resources we need to deal with it when the storm comes in,” said Kevin Nursick of the Connecticut Department of Transportation. “The reality is it’s cold and the snow is going to accumulate quickly.”

Crews didn’t pretreat the roads for this storm, since it’s too cold and the pretreatment would just freeze. But, fortunately, they didn’t need to.

“The good news is we have good residual salt material on the roadways right now,” said Nursick. “Folks driving around can clearly see that, that white salty residue.”

The state has more than 600 plow trucks it could use to clear the roads, though it didn’t expect to use all of them on Friday. The plan was for crews to stay on the clock and then head out to clear the roads.

Meanwhile, many school districts were also planning ahead. Students in Waterbury were dismissed late Friday morning or early in the afternoon. Administrators were afraid the roads would’ve been icy later in the day and they wanted to make sure everyone would be home well before that happened.

“That scramble to get home and those high traffic volumes lead to problems because people are just plain driving too fast in slippery conditions,” Nursick said.

Waterbury was one of a few school districts that dismissed students early. Many others canceled afterschool activities.