Cruisin’ Connecticut – 36 Years of Santa’s Workshop at Wickham Park in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Manchester, home of Santa’s Workshop at Wickham Park.

Park Director, Jeff Maron kick started Santa’s Workshop 36 years ago.

We wanted to give people a chance to go somewhere where there was no cost, no charge for anything, and take your own pictures. We give away the refreshments, just to have an old-fashioned Christmas.

Kids once granted wishes by “the big guy,” now they bring their kids.

Three generations and people are coming back. We’ve had people who have moved away and still come back and bring their kids.

It’s a free, family-fun tradition.

The little kids looking up at Santa with this awe in their eyes… telling Santa what they want… it just makes it really nice.

This year the 14ft. tree was donated by Cavanna Tree Farm from Glastonbury, CT. Oh… and don’t forget to try Mrs. Claus’ hot cocoa.

