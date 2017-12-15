Cruisin’ Connecticut – New England’s Only Indoor Flying Trapeze: Fearless Flyers Academy

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Mystic, home of the “Fearless Flyers Academy!” It’s the only indoor flying trapeze in New England.

Around 10 years ago, Fearless Flyers Owner, Ally Dinh was looking for a new hobby:

I found out that you could learn how to do flying trapeze. I started as a student trapeze, the static trapeze and aerial silks.

Now, an expert trapeze artist, Dinh is able to coach up people of all experience levels:

They learn how to do things they thought they could never do. They get stronger.

For Dihn, flying is an escape…

Being artistic, dancing in the air, it’s a feeling of limitless. You can always do more. A little bit stronger… a little bit more fearless… a little bit more adventurous.

With a little bit of encouragement, and a lot a bit of guilt from my camera man, Tim… I traversed my way 21 feet up the trapeze. Taking the initial “leap” was the scary part. Once you’re soaring back and forth… you feel a sense of serenity and thrill!

You can try it for yourself at the Fearless Flyers Academy: Building 9, 800 Flanders Rd, Mystic, CT 06355

