Cruisin’ Connecticut – Santa’s Winter Wonderland at the Shoreline Trolley Museum

By Published:
santa christmas north pole shore line trolley museum east haven ct

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Haven, home of the Shore Line Trolley Museum.

The trolley line that we’re on now is the oldest, continuously running street railway in the country.

…says museum Director, John Proto.

At the height of its ridership in the 1920’s and 30’s, the trolleys had more riders than the Connecticut transit system has today.

253 miles of track in the city alone. This car was built in 1904. Landed in New Haven, and ran on this line until 1947.

This weekend, you can climb on board the historic trolley for a ride to “The North Pole!”

We’re going to go through the estuary with a really nice salt marsh. At night we have lights that come on, and you can’t forget about Santa!

Watch the video to learn more about the Shore Line Trolley Museum, and the adventure to the North Pole.

Visit the Shore Line Trolley Museum: 17 River St, East Haven, CT 06512

