Everyone in Scotland, Connecticut, gets a gift from other side of pond

SCOTLAND, Conn. (WTNH)–Everyone in the tiny eastern Connecticut town of Scotland is getting a holiday gift from the other Scotland–the one on the other side of the pond.

The bucolic town of Scotland, Connecticut, is known for its rolling hills, expansive farmland and quaint public square. It also has a special connection to the United Kingdom‘s Scotland – it was founded by a Scotsman in the 1700’s.

Lee Duval has lived just a mile from the town hall for decades. She now serves as the liaison for the first selectman in the town. In the spirit of the holidays, everyone in the Connecticut town is getting a tiny parcel of land, just one foot by one foot, from Scotland, some 3,000 miles away.

“They would then have the opportunity to use lord or lady before their names,” Duval told News 8. “No taxes, no fees. It’s considered a souvenir gift.”

Nearly 95 percent of farm land has been developed in Scotland in the UK. Highland Titles, a land preservation company, wants to change that by keeping the rolling hills and green spaces that once defined the country side.

“It’s a nice gesture and something that’s good for Scotland, CT too,” Duval added. We take our land development seriously here also, so to have someone reach out to us with the same kind of sentiment was a nice fit for us.”

Duval says it’s the perfect holiday gift for that someone who has everything.

“It’s totally in the spirit of the holidays and it might be a nice way for Americans to gift something special to their loved ones,” Duval continued.