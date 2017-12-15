Freebie Friday: Where to find kickbacks with gift card purchases

Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means freebie Friday! We are stretching your dollar with where you can score free stuff!

You’re spending a lot of money right now, so we looked around to see where you can find kickbacks to ease the financial burden. This is a great time of year to buy gifts cards either as gifts or for yourself to your favorite establishments because they’re all giving bonus cards.

If you’re buying kids clothes, do it at the Children’s Place. If you buy a $40 gift card, you get a $10 coupon. You can give the gift card, or use it to do your shopping, check more than one person off your list.

Take the family to eat at Outback Steakhouse. Buy $50 in gifts cards, get a $10 bonus card free to use after the new year.

If you drink Dunkin coffee, consider buying yourself a gift card. Get a $5 e-gift card with you buy $20 worth of DD cards online.

If you like lunch at Chipotle, you buy $30 in gift cards, save your receipt and get a buy one get one free deal next time you’re in.

Red Lobster will give you the $10 bonus card, or you can opt for a free appetizer.

It’s not just restaurants, Pier 1 will give you a $10 bonus coupon with a $50 gift card purchase.

And get a $10 bonus card at Regal Cinemas with the purchase of a $50 bonus pack, which is two $25 gift cards.

These are just a few! It’s a good idea to check wherever you like to shop or visit to see what kind of kickbacks you can get.

And don’t forget Friday is free shipping day! Most retailers are waiving the fee today with a guarantee to get to you by Christmas.

