Gun buyback to turn firearms into gardening tools in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Guns surrendered at a buyback event are displayed on a table (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven is holding a gun buyback program this Saturday.

The New Haven Police Department, Yale New Haven Hospital & Injury Free Coalition for Kids, Newtown Alliance, The Newtown Foundation, CT Department of Corrections and RAWtools are collaborating for the “Swords Into Plowshares” gun buyback.

The dropped off firearms will be turned into gardening tools for city schools.

To donate, you can stop by the New Haven Police Academy at 710 Sherman Parkway. The event is happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Folks who drop off weapons will not have to answer questions or show identification.

