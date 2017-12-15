Hartford, New Haven holding gun buybacks Saturday

Related Coverage Gun buyback to turn firearms into gardening tools in New Haven

HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There are two major gun buyback programs happening in Connecticut this weekend. In Hartford, the Capitol Region Collective Gun Buyback will take place Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Renewal Team on Windsor Street.

“If you have an unwanted firearm in your home, get rid of it, so this is not an opportunity for a criminal or a curious child who comes upon it,” said Dr. Brendan Campbell, who is Director of Pediatric Trauma at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

New Haven‘s gun buyback runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the New Haven Police Academy at 710 Sherman Parkway.

You can drop off unloaded guns, no questions asked, and get a gift card for between $25 and $200, depending on the type of gun you turn in.