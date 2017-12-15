Health care enrollment deadline looming

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas decorations aren’t the only things hanging outside the Family Health Center on Scovill Street in Waterbury. Signs are also up, encouraging people to walk in and sign up for health care insurance under the Affordable Care Act before the open enrollment deadline hits, a week from Friday.

“I’m freaking out,” said Madelene Funk.

Madelene didn’t want to take any chances. That’s why she hustled down to the Scovill Street site to meet with a specialist from Access Health CT in person.

You can also sign up online at the Access Health CT website, or you can call them and get free help over the phone at 1-855-805-4325.

You can also visit one of their 10 locations throughout the state, in Bridgeport, Danbury, Stamford, New Haven, Milford, Waterbury, East Hartford, Norwich, Hartford and New Britain.

Specific addresses and hours are listed on the Access Health CT website.

Tammy Estrada, an Access Health CT specialist who helps customers at the Waterbury site, says demand has skyrocketed.

She says 7,000 people a day are calling their call center looking for help finding the perfect health insurance plan.

Madelene says she knows why all of those people are calling.

“The cost of medical bills and hospital bills is just astronomical,” she said.

Access Health CT says a single person making under $48,240 a year could qualify for Advanced Premium Tax Credits under a qualified health plan. So can a family of four earning less than $98,400 a year. A single person making under $16,643 a year may qualify for Medicaid — so can a family of four earning less than $38,376 a year.

The deadline to sign up for health care coverage is one week away: December 22.

Access Health CT has one more enrollment fair on Saturday. It’s at the Eastern Connecticut State University library from 10am-2pm. The address is 268 High Street in Willimantic.

If you go, in order to enroll you must be able to provide the following: your birth date; social security number; VISA, green card, or immigration documents; most recent tax returns; income information; current health care coverage information.

It’s crunch time. Madelene is just glad she took care of business today. Now, she can breathe easier.

“It’s a big relief,” she said. “I just want to be done with it.”