Health officials warn of mumps exposure at Amity High School in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Health and school officials in Woodbridge are warning students and staff at Amity Regional High School that they may have been exposed to the mumps.

The superintendent of schools sent out a letter to Amity parents and staff on Thursday, informing them that, according to the Health Department, there may have been exposure to a case of the mumps during the week of December 4th.

Mumps is an acute viral disease that is transmitted through direct contact with respiratory droplets spread by coughing, sneezing or through saliva. The disease can however be prevented by immunization.

Symptoms of mumps are usually headache, body aches, fever and swollen and tender glands in the jaw. While those infected may not show symptoms until 12 to 25 days after exposure, they are typically infectious to others a few days prior to developing symptoms.

The Health Department recommends that students and staff of Amity High School monitor for signs and symptoms consistent with the mumps until December 29th. If symptoms do develop, they are urged to see their health care provider.

Below is the full letter sent to the Amity High School community from Superintendent Dr. Charles Dumais:

We have been informed by the Health Department that Amity staff and students may have been exposed to a case of mumps at Amity Regional High School during the week of December 4, 2017.

Mumps is an acute viral disease that is transmitted from person-to-person through direct contact with respiratory droplets spread by coughing and sneezing or through contact with saliva from an ill person. Mumps can be prevented by immunization. To help control the spread of active mumps within the community, please make sure indivudals are properly immunized and refrain from sharing items that come in contact with saliva, such as drink bottles, food, and lip balms. Persons with mumps may develop headache, body aches, fever and swollen and tender glands in the jaw (parotitis). People who become infected with mumps may not show symptoms until 12 to 25 days after exposure, and they are typically infectious to others a few days prior to developing symptoms.

The Health Department recommends that students and staff of Amity High School monitor for signs and symptoms consistent with the mumps virus until December 29, 2017, which is 25 days after the date of last potential exposure. If additional cases of mumps are identified, this time period may be expanded. If signs or symptoms of mumps develop, please see your health care provider and take this letter with you. Your provider should contact the health department to arrange for appropriate testing. In addition, we recommend that all individuals review their immunization status to ensure that they are up-to-date and discuss the need for vaccination with their healthcare provider.

Again, mumps can be prevented with MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine. MMR vaccine prevents most, but not all, cases of mumps and complications caused by the disease. The mumps vaccine is usually a two-dose series obtained in childhood. Two doses of the vaccine are 88% (range: 66-95%) effective at preventing mumps; one dose is 78% (range: 49%−92%) effective. The doses are typically given at 1 and 4 years of age.

A fact sheet about the mumps virus is attached to this letter. Please feel free to contact the Health Department at (860) 509-7929, should you have questions or concerns.

Dr. Charles Dumais, Superintendent

