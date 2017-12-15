Ky’Jae Hargrove may be small, but she’s the biggest reason for Career’s success

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Career High School girls’ basketball is well on its way to another strong year. To find the biggest reason for the Panthers’ success, you have to look no further than the team’s smallest player.

Ky’Jae Hargrove is 5-foot-4.

“I’m a real soft person, I’m a lover,” she says. You couldn’t tell from watching her play. Yeah, Hargrove is small. But she’s fearless.

“Me being the point guard, everything has to run through me. That’s how I feel,” she said.

That attitude puts fear in opponents and sometimes her coach.

“She scares me at times because she’s so tough. She’ll go into a crowd, and she’ll go flying through the air.” And if she falls, so what? She’ll just get back up and go right back in the paint.

Hargrove taught herself how to play basketball when she was in the sixth grade. She taught herself by doing what any kid does, she played pick up games against grown men at the YMCA.

“It wasn’t even hard. I feel like at first they liked to baby me. They would think she’s the girl, so pick her up. Then after a while it was like, no wait, we got her. They were fighting over me after a while,” she said.

She was going to the ‘Y’ after school when she picked up hoops. She’s a natural. Hargrove says playing against grown men help to make her tough. So for her, high school basketball, isn’t that hard.

“Other girls I see them on the court and they’re weak they get pushed around by me and I’m small, I’m the smallest person on the court most of the time and I push them around,” she said.

For Hargrove, 5-foot-4 is big enough. “They’re just small to me,” she said.