Lawmakers to meet after Christmas to fix Medicare Savings Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Legislative leaders now say they will attempt to bring lawmakers back to Hartford between the Christmas and New Year holidays to fix the Medicare Savings Program.

All sides in the legislature had agreed on a way to reduce spending elsewhere in the budget by about $50 million to cover the cost of this benefit through June of next year.

The Governor’s office feels that if lawmakers come back to the Capitol they should also address the $208 milliion deficit.

But legislative leaders don’t want to do that til the middle of January, in hopes that revenue from the January 15th quarterly income tax filings and Sales Tax Revenues from the holiday shopping season are counted at the state tax department.

