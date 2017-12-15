Longtime Stamford man dies after being struck by vehicle

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a longtime resident of Stamford has succumbed to injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle two weeks ago.

Sgt. Andrew Gallagher says 72-year-old Gennaro Siviglia died late Tuesday, marking the sixth fatality from vehicle crashes this year.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Siviglia sustained a head injury on Dec. 1 when he was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Siviglia remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

