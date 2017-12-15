Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a 2009 shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports that 29-year-old Noel Maldonado accepted a plea deal this week and faces up to 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced in February.

Maldonado and Hector Torres were charged with shooting Luis Benitez at a Hartford gas station in December 2009. Benitez died months later of injuries caused by the shooting.

Police say Torres implicated himself and Maldonado in recorded statements made to an informant. Torres later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

