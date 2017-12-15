Man wanted in NC for murder of baby daughter arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 21-year-old man wanted for killing his 9-month-old daughter in North Carolina was arrested in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Police say at around 5:30 a.m., Traquan Romel Curtis was taken into custody without incident on Taylor Street by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Earlier this month, police in Jacksonville, North Carolina requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in finding and arresting Curtis, who they believed fled and was staying in Waterbury.

Police say Curtis was wanted in connection to the murder of his 9-month-old daughter back in September.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut, along with Waterbury Police, assisted in the apprehension of Curtis. He will eventually be extradited back to North Carolina to face charges.